6.1 magnitude earthquake confirmed off coast of Cuba, reports of shaking felt across Florida

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake has been confirmed off the coast of Cuba.

The National Weather Service (NMS) in Miami, says the earthquake occurred just west of Cuba in the southern Gulf. They say reports of shaking have been reported across southwestern Florida.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is "no tsunami danger for the U.S. east coast, the Gulf of America states, or the eastern coast of Canada."