Florida Republicans grow wary of DeSantis redistricting gamble

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A high-stakes political fight is brewing in Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis presses for a rare mid-decade redraw of the state’s congressional map, even as some Republicans worry the move could backfire.

The push came straight from the governor earlier this year, when he announced a special legislative session on congressional redistricting. DeSantis argued that population shifts and pending legal questions over the nation’s Voting Rights Act made action necessary.

“We have an ability—not only an ability—but really a duty to do it, to ensure fair representation,” he said.

Under the governor’s proclamation, lawmakers are set to return for a special session from April 20 through April 24 to address congressional redistricting.

But as the session approaches, unease has grown inside Republican circles. Some GOP officials and allies have warned that an aggressive redraw could weaken existing districts and put incumbents at greater risk in a difficult political environment.

That anxiety has only intensified after Democrats flipped two Republican-held state legislative seats in special elections on March 24, including House District 87 in Palm Beach County, which includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, and Senate District 14 in Hillsborough County.

One Republican member of Congress, speaking on background, put it this way: “DeSantis doesn’t care about us having a majority — DeSantis cares about DeSantis… It’s about his 2028 campaign.”

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Democrats have seized on the moment, arguing the political warning signs are already clear and promising an immediate challenge if new maps are approved.

“Listen, Democrats are ready. If we have to fight this in courts, if we have to fight this at the ballot box, listen, we’ll be in court before the ink dries. But I do think that Republicans should exercise caution going forward, and maybe just abandon this plan altogether,” said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Florida House Democratic leader.

Outside critics also say the move is less about legal necessity than political power.

“This Trump and DeSantis redistricting plan is not about the law. It’s about power, plain and simple, a story as old as our country itself,” Jonathan Webber of the Southern Poverty Law Center said.

Webber also warned about the practical effect of changing lines close to an election.

“When people walk into the voting booth, they should have a general idea of who they’re voting for,” he said.

So far, no official maps have been released publicly. But what began as a possible Republican power play is increasingly shaping up as a risky bet — one likely to spark both an immediate court fight and a larger test of Florida’s political direction ahead of the 2026 midterms.

