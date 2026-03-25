Florida Democrats flip Mar-a-Lago district in special election upsets to claim fresh momentum for 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Democrats are claiming new momentum after pulling off two upset wins in Tuesday’s special elections, flipping House District 87 in Palm Beach County and Senate District 14 in Hillsborough County.

House District 87 includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

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Florida Democrats flip Mar-a-Lago district in special election upsets

Republicans held House District 51 in Polk County.

Unofficial county results show Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples in House District 87. Democrat Brian Nathan edged Republican Josie Tomkow in Senate District 14, and Republican Hilary Holley beat Democrat Edwin Perez in House District 51.

The wins do not change control of the Legislature, where Republicans still hold commanding majorities, but they hand Florida Democrats a burst of energy ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Gregory flipped a district former Republican Rep. Mike Caruso won by 19 points in 2024. She won in the same district Trump carried and where he now lives.

Democrats say the result is evidence that a stronger field operation and a message centered on affordability can still move voters in Florida.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said the path back is not through television ads alone, but through rebuilding party infrastructure and investing in field operations.

"This is how you build back the party apparatus," Fried said.

Fried said national Democrats are seeing proof of concept when money is tied to field programs, boots on the ground, and building grassroots.

Fried said the state party plans to keep pressing an economic message focused on the unaffordability crisis in Florida.

Gregory said Wednesday the race showed voters were hungry for practical problem-solving rather than partisan theater.

"My theory of the case was always that my neighbors wanted the same things that I do, a fairer, kinder Florida that works for all of us," Gregory said.

Gregory said the issues she heard most often on the trail were housing, healthcare, and education.

While her district now includes Trump as a constituent, Gregory said that will not change how she approaches the job.

"I’m focused on all of District 87," Gregory said.

"I’m focused on every Florida family. I’m not going to elevate one constituent over another," Gregory said.

Republicans are downplaying the broader meaning of the losses.

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power argued Wednesday the results should not be read as a preview of November.

"We have seen this before; special elections are just that: special," Power said.

"It is not indicative of what can be expected in a general election," Power said.

Power pointed to Democrat Tom Keen’s 2024 special-election win in House District 35 before his later loss to Republican Erika Booth.

Power emphasized the GOP’s wider success in local races this month along with the party’s statewide registration edge.

Florida’s Division of Elections reported 5,535,837 active Republican voters and 4,048,551 active Democratic voters as of Feb. 28, a gap of nearly 1.49 million.

Power’s post-election message marked a contrast with his tone before the polls closed Tuesday, when he said Republicans were treating the contests as must-win races and argued the party’s turnout machine would carry the day.

"We’ve prepared for every election, and we treat every election like it’s special," Power said.

Power predicted Republicans would continue to shift the state red.

Political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus said the results do not amount to a statewide realignment, but they do matter.

MacManus said a Democratic win would not be a referendum in a state where Republicans continue to widen their voter-registration advantage, but it could help draw in national money.

"A monumental infusion of energy and momentum for Democrats in Florida," MacManus said.

Democrats are treating Tuesday night as proof Florida is still worth fighting over if they organize and stay focused on cost-of-living issues.

Republicans are arguing it was a low-turnout special-election blip in a state they still dominate.

One GOP insider offered the party a blunt warning.

"You don’t beat a wave by sitting on the sidelines — you beat it by changing the tide. Republicans can either get to work, or learn to surf," the insider said.

