Florida legislators vote to repeal law requiring later start times for schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida legislators have unanimously voted to repeal a state mandate that required later start times for middle and high schools.

The bill, which passed the House on Tuesday and the Senate last month, allows school districts the option to maintain earlier schedules if they find that later start times are impractical.

The move comes after pushback from parents and educators across the state, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Parents have expressed concerns to WPTV that the new school start times will affect their daily schedules.

“It would really affect my schedule. It wouldn't really impact me in a good way. It's better for them to start at 7 like it is now," Anthony Perez told WPTV.

Set to take effect at the start of the 2026-27 academic year, the current law requires middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. It was passed to help older students get more sleep but quickly prompted pushback.

However, new legislation filed this year, Senate Bill 296 would allow school districts to avoid the requirement, by informing the state Department of Education why a shift in the start times would not work.

The bill is now headed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval. If signed into law, it would take effect July 1.