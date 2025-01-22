'Would really affect my schedule': Parents still have frustrations around proposed school start times

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In 2023, House Bill 733 was passed into law.

According to bill, middle schoolers in Florida must start school no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

What parents tell WPTV about the school start times

Palm Beach County school board pushes back on law for new school start times

It's a decision that has many families feeling nervous.

“It would really affect my schedule. It wouldn't really impact me in a good way. It's better for them to start at 7 like it is now," said Anthony Perez, whose brother is a Palm Beach School District student.

Ever since the ruling in 2023, local school districts and families have been trying to figure out how the schedule will work.

The Palm Beach County School District is worried as well.

Previous coverage: Parents voice frustration on start times

Parents in Palm Beach County concerned about future change in school start times

According to their meeting agenda, the board lists the topic as a legislative priority, wanting the district’s middle and high school students to be exempt from the law.

"Depending on my work schedule, I normally have to be at work between 9:30, so if they push it to 10 a.m., it wouldn't really affect me as much because I can adjust my schedule," said Katherine McDonald, a local parent who thinks this could possibly be a good idea. "I think it would help a lot of kids who, their parents like to cook in the morning, like I do. It would give the kids more time to get breakfast or to just prepare for the day, get more sleep. Hey, maybe they'll be more rested at school."

As it stands now, the changes will take effect in the 2026-2027 school year, starting August 2026.