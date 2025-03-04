Florida bill would repeal later school start time law passed 2 years ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legislation being considered by Florida lawmakers would repeal a law passed two years ago that would implement later school start times for high school and middle school students.

The move comes amid pushback from parents and educators across the state, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Parents have expressed concerns that the new school start times will affect their daily schedules.

Set to take effect at the start of the 2026-27 academic year, the current law requires middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. It was passed to help older students get more sleep but quickly prompted pushback.

However, new legislation filed this year, (Senate Bill 296), would "(delete) the duty of district school boards to adopt policies for middle school and high school start times."

On Monday, the bill was approved by the Senate Education Pre-K-12 committee by a vote of 6-1. Among those voting in favor was state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton. The only dissenting vote was by Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Crestview.

If the bill passes and is signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would take effect July 1.

A companion bill, (House Bill 261), has been filed in the Florida House by state Rep. Anne Gerwig, R-Wellington. That bill is set to be heard by an education subcommittee on Thursday.

The state's legislative session begins Tuesday, with lawmakers set to tackle more than 1,800 bills.