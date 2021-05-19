Florida lawmakers vote to approve sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact. The Senate approved it on Tuesday.

There you have it— gaming compact is headed to ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ with broad bipartisan support. pic.twitter.com/R6ZjxkSxBj — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) May 19, 2021

DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month. In addition to sports betting, the tribe will be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos.

The state will receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.

Those who oppose the deal say it will face legal challenges under Amendment 3, which requires voters to approve gaming expansions. However, supporters say the law is on their side as this is exempt as a tribal agreement.

Once DeSantis signs the agreement, it will head to the U.S. Department of Interior for review and final approval.

Secretary Deb Haaland has 45 days to take action. If not, the compact is considered approved, provided it doesn't violate federal law.