Florida Keys resort reopens 6 months after Hurricane Irma
Associated Press
6:46 AM, Mar 30, 2018
6:49 AM, Mar 30, 2018
Share Article
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Another major Florida Keys resort is reopening after being heavily damaged by last September's Hurricane Irma.
Islamorada's iconic Cheeca Lodge Resort & Spa resumes operations Friday, more than six months after Irma's storm surge devastated the resort's lobby and landscaping and destroyed a 525-foot-long (160-meter-long) oceanside dock. Many of the 27-acre (11-hectare) hotel's 214 guestrooms suffered water intrusion.
Resort officials say they've done about $25 million of work, including some renovation projects beyond storm repairs.