Florida Highway Patrol to enforce immigration laws independently of federal government, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis underscored Florida's leadership in immigration enforcement on Monday and announced a first of its kind initiative, where Florida Highway Patrol will enforce immigration laws independently of the federal government.

“Florida has led the nation on immigration enforcement, and we’re ready to do even more,” DeSantis said during the news conference in Tampa, flanked by FHP troopers. “We’ve submitted a plan to the federal government to contribute new detention facilities and expanded apprehension efforts to their ongoing mission to reclaim America’s sovereignty."

Florida stands at the forefront of combating illegal immigration, boasting more state law enforcement officers under the 287(g) task force than any other state, DeSantis said.

To bolster efforts, over 100 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers have been sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals, giving them the power to execute federal warrants and remove criminals from communities, the governor said.

"Florida Highway Patrol is leading this effort all across the United States," DeSantis said during the news conference. "There's not a single law enforcement agency that's gotten in this fight more deeply than our FHP. This is really the model for what needs to be done throughout the country."

The initiative also includes a proposal to help expedite immigration legal processing by deputizing Florida National Guard JAGS as immigration judges.

