Florida deputy smashes car window, rescues 1-year-old child locked inside hot vehicle

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A quick-thinking Florida deputy took action this week to rescue a toddler locked in a hot car.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted a video on their X account of the Monday incident.

The video shows the deputy arriving at a Walmart parking lot where a 1-year-old was accidentally locked inside the vehicle.

After the rescue, the child was determined to be in good health despite the heat exposure.



The car's engine was off and all of the windows were closed.

A person at the scene told the deputy that the child had already been trapped inside the car for 10 minutes.

The deputy didn't wait for paramedics to arrive at the scene and proceeded to smash one of the car windows to unlock the vehicle.

In 90-degree weather, a vehicle with its windows up and no air conditioning can have an inside temperature of 109 degrees in just 10 minutes. Under those conditions, that temperature can be 133 degrees in one hour, according to NoHeatStroke.org.

Texas had the most hot car deaths from 1998 to 2023 with 142. Florida had 110 deaths, California had 56, Arizona had 43 and North Carolina and Georgia each had 40, the study found.

