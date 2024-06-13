Ethics Panel Finds Probable Cause Against Ex-Sheriff Ken Mascara

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's ethics commission found probable cause that a former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara misused his position to interfere in an election against him, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The state Commission on Ethics took action on 37 cases during a June 7 meeting in Tallahassee, Vice Chair Michelle Anchors said. Fifteen of those involved probable cause hearings to determine if allegations were grounds for disciplinary proceedings.

In one matter referred by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the commission voted that there was probable cause that former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara improperly used his office and resources to assist a campaign aimed at preventing a particular candidate from opposing him.

However, the panel dismissed an allegation that Mascara misused confidential information obtained through his position to benefit himself or others.

A finding of probable cause is not a determination that a violation occurred. That conclusion can only be made after a full evidentiary hearing on the accusations against Mascara.

The commission did not disclose any other details about the cases it reviewed last week behind closed doors.

