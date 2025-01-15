Gov. DeSantis remains firm on special session, says 'we have to get this done' despite GOP leaders' pushback

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is not backing down from his order to hold a special legislative session this month despite pushback from state GOP leaders who call it "premature" and "irresponsible."

During a news conference held Wednesday in Winter Haven, the governor continued to outline his priorities for the session, which would heavily focus on illegal immigration.

DeSantis said he wants Florida lawmakers to:



Require law officers (state/local) have "maximum participation" in the enforcement of federal immigration laws

Create state criminal penalties for violating immigration laws

State officer appointed to help coordinate with the federal government's plan

Expand existing authorities for local officials to detain and deport

Better gang crime enforcement

Reform ed/voting rules to ensure removal of incentives (repeal of in-state tuition for undocumented)

Require voter registration affirmation of US/FL citizenship — increase penalty for fraud

Impose ID verification for foreign remittances

Rebuttable presumption that undocumented are a flight risk when it comes to bail

WATCH BELOW: Gov. DeSantis doubles down on special session

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on special session, says 'we have to get this done'

The governor, who was joined by local Florida sheriffs, said he was "really surprised at the letter" sent Monday by Florida Sen. President Ben Albritton and Speaker of the House Daniel Perez, both Republicans.

"It's not premature to stand strong against illegal immigration," DeSantis said Wednesday. "If anything, it's overdue."

The special session will be held the week of Jan. 27.

"I don't want to waste time. I think we have to get this done. I think we gotta lead," DeSantis said. "Even if you do all this great policy on the front end, it's not like you just snap your fingers and everything just falls into place. ... We need to get going."

Latest @GovRonDeSantis info graphic on special session specifics: pic.twitter.com/VROYdXjoGR — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) January 15, 2025

The regular legislative is set to begin in March, but DeSantis contends that "we gotta capitalize on every day."

Albritton and Perez's letter said lawmakers would address multiple issues — including illegal immigration and condo reform — when the regular session convenes. However, the GOP leaders said "the Legislature, not the Governor, will decide when and what legislation we consider."

WPTV spoke to an expert on Florida's Constitution who said that lawmakers have limited obligations under the governing document's section on special sessions.

"The legislature does have to go to Tallahassee," Robert Jarvis, a professor at Nova Southeastern University's Broad Shepard College of Law, said. "They could literally go to Tallahassee, meet for one minute, adjourn and go home, so they don't have to do anything except show up."