Controversial defamation provision stripped from Florida Farm Bill after backlash

A provision critics warned could silence opponents of big agriculture has been removed from the Florida Farm Bill following intense backlash from advocates and lawmakers.

The measure would have expanded agricultural companies' power to sue for defamation and allowed them to recover attorneys' fees. Under that language, if a company sued over claims about its practices and won, the defendant could have been forced to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

WATCH BELOW: 'Farm Bill' threatens First Amendment rights, critics say

Critics argued the proposal threatened First Amendment protections and could shield companies from scrutiny over their environmental impacts.

After initial backlash, the Senate removed the language — but it remained in the House version, sparking continued pressure. Lawmakers have since removed it from the bill entirely.

Daniel Andrews, with Captains for Clean Water, was among those who traveled to Tallahassee to fight the proposal.

"I think it's just a testament when people come together and stand up for what's right and you know, our ability to speak freely on these issues. We know that Florida's waters are suffering, and that changes need to be made. I'm happy to see that that was removed, but it was really just crazy that this fight was even something we had to take part in," Andrews said.

