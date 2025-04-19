Classes to resume Monday at FSU days after deadly mass shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University announced on Saturday that classes will resume just days after a gunman left two people dead and six others injured on campus.

In a letter posted to social media, FSU President Richard McCullough said all classes and business operations will resume on Monday, April 21.

“I know it won’t feel like a normal week. It’s the last one before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened,” McCullough said. “Please take care of yourself. If you need time or support, reach out.”

Florida State University Statement from FSU President Richard McCullough

The statement went on to list numerous resources available to students and staff in wake of the shooting.

McCullough ended the post saying, “We will get through this by leaning on each other. FSU is strong because of its people – and I believe in this community with all my heart.”

On Thursday, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner began shooting at random at the student union, sending students fleeing.

The shooting killed Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales. Chabba worked for the food service company Aramark while Morales was a university dining coordinator who had worked at FSU since 2015.

Ikner was taken into custody after he was shot by police.

