Walmart customer killed trying to break up altercation between 2 employees, Broward Sheriff's Office says

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Walmart shopper was shot and killed Tuesday when he tried to break up a fight between two employees of the store, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The fatal shooting occurred inside a Walmart located at 3001 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators said the shooter, identified as Tironie Shavar Sterling, 22, arrived at the Walmart, where he works but was off duty, to meet with a female employee.

Once there, Sterling and the female employee became involved in an argument, which escalated to a physical encounter.

During the encounter, officials said Sterling dropped a firearm on the floor and attempted to steal the woman's cellphone.

As the confrontation escalated further, a male customer stepped in, attempting to help the woman.

At that time, Sterling and the customer became involved in a physical altercation. During that altercation, investigators said Sterling picked up his gun and shot the good Samaritan multiple times. Sterling then fled the store.

When deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they found the customer suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. His identity was being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.

Sterling was identified as a suspect in the shooting, and he was arrested a few hours later.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery by sudden snatching. He is being held at the main Broward County jail.