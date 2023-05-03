Watch Now
Gunman in custody after person shot inside Walmart, Broward Sheriff's Office says

Victim airlifted to local hospital
A person is in custody after a person was shot multiple times inside a Walmart in Broward County on Tuesday.
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 20:15:58-04

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — One person is in custody after a shooting injured a person inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes on Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. at a store located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

When deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

According to investigators, the shooter fled the scene on a scooter but was later taken into custody a few hours later.

Neither the name of the gunman nor the victim has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

