Road Ranger killed in 5-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A five-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Broward County early New Year's Day claimed the life of a Road Ranger, troopers said.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 3:37 a.m. near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

Investigators said two troopers, who had their emergency lights activated, were stopped in the southbound express lane attending to a crash. A Road Ranger Ford F250 pickup truck was also at the scene with its red lights activated.

At the same time, investigators said a 2012 BMW X6 SUV and a 2006 Honda Accord were traveling south. The SUV was traveling behind the Accord.

While driving at a faster speed than the Honda, the BMW "failed to take any evasive action to avoid" and hit the Accord in the rear, according to the FHP.

The left side of the BMW hit a concrete wall and traveled into the express lane.

The front of the SUV then hit the Road Ranger truck from behind, which caused a chain-reaction crash.

The two FHP vehicles were hit along with a 28-year-old Road Ranger who was standing in the express lane between the two FHP cars.

The Road Ranger, who was from Pembroke Pines, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel.

The driver of the BMW, who was not hurt, was identified as a 45-year-old woman from Miami.

The driver of the Accord, a 28-year-old man from Hollywood, sustained injuries described as "non-incapacitating." The two troopers, both from Davie, also sustained "non-incapacitating" injuries.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed. The FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

This fatal incident comes after a 67-year-old Road Ranger was killed in a crash on I-95 in St. Lucie County in November.