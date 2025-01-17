Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Undocumented immigrants unsure of status ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez spoke with immigrants at ICE-ERO Center in Miramar and is digging into immigration issues days before Trump takes office and rolls out mass deportations
President-elect Donald Trump has promised mass deportations, as he prepares to take office in just days.
Deportation graphic from Joel Lopez story Jan 17 2025.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MIRAMAR, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump has promised mass deportations, as he prepares to take office in just days.

A move that could impact millions across the United States as the Office of Homeland Security Statistics estimates there were 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States as of Jan. 1, 2022.

WPTV went down to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE-ERO) Center in Miramar on Friday, as it's the final business day before inauguration.

We saw lines of people waiting hours in the rain and chilly weather reporting to ICE to check their status.

A security guard told WPTV the length of the line varies each day, and that Friday had an average amount of people.

Deportation graphic from Joel Lopez story Jan 17 2025.jpg

"I can't be afraid. It's inevitable if they're going to deport me," said Justo Rigby. "I am scared of going back to my country. That's my only fear, going back to my country."

Rigby said he spoke up against the government in Nicaragua but escaped through asylum in the U.S.

"I would be arrested, in jail or disappear," said Rigby.

Today he got his first court date to try and get legal residency as 10 million undocumented immigrants could face deportation.

Trump

Undocumented immigrants worry as Trump promises mass deportations

Joel Lopez

"Everyone that's here, we're all here, because we have to be," said Jorge Neo from Honduras, who was at the facility.

He said he was there to start the process of getting his papers to work in the U.S.

Jorge Neo from Hondura ICE ERO Miramar.png
Jorge Neo from Honduras says his hope is to be able to provide for his family.

Neo said he left his country to support his family as Honduras is facing severe poverty and crime.

It's still unknown exactly how Trump will tackle deportations.

"I have my family, my mother that are suffering there," said Neo. "The only message I have for him (Trump) is for him to support us, we need support."

WPTV's previous coverage on mass deportations of undocumented immigrants:

Trump

Undocumented immigrants worry as Trump promises mass deportations

Joel Lopez
Donald Trump

Trump

Trump confirms plans to use military for deportation of undocumented immigrants

Scripps News Staff

To the Point

What's the impact of possible mass deportations in Florida?

Scott Sutton
Asylum Ban Limitations

National Politics

Experts predict mass deportation would damage US economy

Patrick Terpstra
Election 2024 Trump Deportations

Trump

What Hispanic leaders are saying about mass deportation plans

Joel Lopez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening