Undocumented immigrants unsure of status ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

MIRAMAR, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump has promised mass deportations, as he prepares to take office in just days.

A move that could impact millions across the United States as the Office of Homeland Security Statistics estimates there were 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States as of Jan. 1, 2022.

WPTV went down to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE-ERO) Center in Miramar on Friday, as it's the final business day before inauguration.

We saw lines of people waiting hours in the rain and chilly weather reporting to ICE to check their status.

A security guard told WPTV the length of the line varies each day, and that Friday had an average amount of people.

"I can't be afraid. It's inevitable if they're going to deport me," said Justo Rigby. "I am scared of going back to my country. That's my only fear, going back to my country."

Rigby said he spoke up against the government in Nicaragua but escaped through asylum in the U.S.

"I would be arrested, in jail or disappear," said Rigby.

Today he got his first court date to try and get legal residency as 10 million undocumented immigrants could face deportation.

"Everyone that's here, we're all here, because we have to be," said Jorge Neo from Honduras, who was at the facility.

He said he was there to start the process of getting his papers to work in the U.S.

Neo said he left his country to support his family as Honduras is facing severe poverty and crime.

It's still unknown exactly how Trump will tackle deportations.

"I have my family, my mother that are suffering there," said Neo. "The only message I have for him (Trump) is for him to support us, we need support."

