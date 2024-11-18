Segment 1:

Immigration attorney Richard Hujber speaks with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the possibility of mass deportations and what it means for Florida.

What's the impact of possible mass deportations in Florida?

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Matt Gaetz as attorney general. Also, who will Gov. Ron DeSantis appoint to be the next U.S. senator of Florida after Sen. Marco Rubio was named as the next secretary of state.

Sen. Rubio among Florida men named to Trump's Cabinet

Segment 3:

Crowley closes the show with some thoughts on possible tariffs against China and the economic impacts.