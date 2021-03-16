4-year-old boy among 3 killed in Pembroke Pines plane crash

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy has died after a small plane crash that killed two other people Monday in Pembroke Pines.

Broward County chief medical examiner Dr. Craig Mallack confirmed Tuesday that Taylor Bishop, 4, was killed in the Monday afternoon crash in a neighborhood near the North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines firefighters arrived and found a single-engine plane and a vehicle with heavy damage.

The plane took down an electrical power line and crashed into a sport utility vehicle that was traveling northbound on 72nd Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the flames after the crash. Both occupants of the airplane died.

Plane crashes into vehicle in Pembroke Pines

One of the two occupants of the SUV was trapped and rescued by firefighters. An adult and a child were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the boy later died.

Pembroke Pines police, airport authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.