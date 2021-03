PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Two people inside a small plane were killed Monday when it crashed onto a road in Broward County.

The plane also hit an SUV, trapping an adult and a child inside near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

They were both freed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

The child has reportedly died, while the adult has been released. No word yet on what caused the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released. An investigation is underway.