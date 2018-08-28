Attorneys announce intention to file the first lawsuit from the Jacksonville mass shooting

WPTV Webteam
11:19 AM, Aug 28, 2018
6 mins ago
The law firm of Morgan & Morgan held a news conference to announce the intent to file a lawsuit on behalf of a victim or victims of the Jacksonville Landing shooting.

Attorneys did not name potential defendants.

