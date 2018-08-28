The law firm of Morgan & Morgan held a news conference to announce the intent to file a lawsuit on behalf of a victim or victims of the Jacksonville Landing shooting.

Attorneys did not name potential defendants.

Matt Morgan on lawsuit filed in #TheLandingMassShooting: When people go to events, they have an expectation of security. Business owners have obligation to provide that security. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 28, 2018

Matt Morgan on lawsuit filed in #TheLandingMassShooting: This particular area has had security issues, including a shooting as recently as January 2017. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 28, 2018

Matt Morgan on lawsuit filed in #TheLandingMassShooting: Proper security measures could be expensive, but business owners and event owners need to take those steps ... No matter what the cost. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 28, 2018

Matt Morgan on lawsuit filed in #TheLandingMassShooting: Because of this, we're filing a negligent security lawsuit in this case. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 28, 2018

Morgan & Morgan over #TheLandingMassShooting: The complaint will be filed this week, but will not say who named defendants are in this case. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 28, 2018

Morgan & Morgan on lawsuit over #TheLandingMassShooting: We are going to explore all viable defendants in this suit. ... It's our practice to let our complaint speak for itself. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 28, 2018