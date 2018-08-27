Treasure Coast High School teacher back home after shooting in Jacksonville

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Treasure Coast High School teacher is back home recovering after he was shot in the shin Sunday by a gunman at a video game tournament in Jacksonville.

Dalton Kent, 22, was at Jacksonville Landing Complex playing in a Madden football tournament. He said he was in the room with 30 players and about 30 spectators when the shooting occurred.

“When it happened, it was all just chaotic. When we finally got out it kind of set in that it was actually happening,” said Kent.

He said he was lucky to be released from the hospital and return home Sunday night considering two people were killed by the gunman.

Kent said he dove under a table when the shots started. He says there was panic, but he knew what to do.

“I teach at Treasure Coast High School and just last week we had our Code Red drill where we’re kind of talking about the same situation with a gunman in school, and then you don’t really think it’s going to happen to you and then here I am in the middle of that situation,” said Kent.

Kent said the bullet actually went through and didn’t hit the bone. He says he will not have permanent damage, other than a little nerve damage.

"I actually got shot when I was under the table. When it happened we just kind of dove under the table. I’m pretty sure a bullet ricocheted and hit me in my shin," said Kent.

Kent said he is counting his blessings that he survived and back with his family.