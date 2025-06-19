'Alligator Alcatraz' proposed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to house undocumented migrants

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has reported this year on the overcrowded conditions at the Krome North Processing Center in Miami-Dade County, described by a nonprofit as "hellish," as federal authorities continue the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Now, Florida's attorney general believes he has an idea that could help the state carry out President Donald Trump's "mass deportation agenda."

In a Thursday afternoon post on X, Attorney General James Uthmeier called for the construction of a detention facility in the Everglades that he labeled "Alligator Alcatraz."

Uthmeier said the "virtually abandoned" Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located in the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, is 39 square miles with a 10,500-foot runway

Alligator Alcatraz: the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda. pic.twitter.com/96um2IXE7U — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 19, 2025

Uthmeier said Gov. Ron DeSantis tasked state leaders to identify places for new temporary detention facilities.

"I think this is the best one," Uthmeier said in the video.

Describing it as an "efficient" and "low-cost" opportunity, the attorney general stated that, due to its location surrounded by the Everglades, the state would not need to "invest that much in the perimeter."

"If people get out, there's not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons," according to Uthmeier. "Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide."

Uthmeier said "Alligator Alcatraz" could be up and running within 30 to 60 days after construction and house up to 1,000 people.

"This presents a great opportunity for the state of Florida to work with Miami-Dade and Collier counties," the attorney general said.

Uthmeier did not say how much it would cost to convert the old facility into a migrant detention facility.

Built in 1968, the site was originally called the Everglades JetPort, but it was never finished due to environmental concerns. Famed environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas started Friends of the Everglades in 1969, helping to successfully defeat the JetPort's completion.

The site, which has one runway, is owned by Miami-Dade County and used primarily as a pilot training facility, according to its website.