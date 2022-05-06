WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of acres are burning to the west in the Everglades, but many neighbors in Southern Palm Beach County saw the impact of the fire for hours on Thursday.

Melory Johnson said while walking her dog the bright evening sky is completely different from hours ago.

"We came outside this morning and all I could smell was fire. The sky is a bit hazy and brown this morning. I actually thought it might be rain clouds," she said.

Johnson said she went for a jog Thursday morning and the conditions only got worse and worse.

"So, just running this morning there was just ashes, falling ash. It wasn’t great because every time I inhaled, I was inhaling ash," she said. "I could breathe but it was enough, I noticed it. You could clearly see I had ash on my shirt I had, as on my cap."

The Florida Forestry Service said there are three fires totaling more than 8,000 acres burning in the everglades, west of Sawgrass Expressway.

The fire started Wednesday from lightning, and they’re monitoring the flames from the air and on the ground.

Sal Damico said he and his wife noticed a heavy fog this morning.

"A lot of fog, very foggy. We live on a lake so behind the lake was all foggy," he said.

Living in Florida for over 20 years he’s taking this in stride.

"It’s not that uncommon," he said.

The Florida Forestry Service said they're monitoring those winds for any shift. The flames are in a remote area far from any homes.

