23 confirmed cases, 5 deaths in Florida from flesh-eating bacteria

According to the Florida Department of Health, five people have died in Florida this year after contracting the flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: How to protect yourself from flesh-eating bacteria

How to protect yourself from flesh-eating bacteria

Twenty-three cases have been confirmed, as of Friday, through out the state, including in Martin, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. One of the deaths occurred in Broward County.

Below are some tips to prevent Vibrio vulnificus infections:



Do not eat raw oysters or other raw shellfish.

Cook shellfish (oysters, clams, mussels) thoroughly.

For shellfish in the shell, either:

a) boil until the shells open and continue boiling for 5 more minutes b) steam until the shells open and then continue cooking for 9 more minutes. Do not eat those shellfish that do not open during cooking. Boil shucked oysters at least 3 minutes, or fry them in oil at least 10 minutes at 375°F.

Avoid cross-contamination of cooked seafood and other foods with raw seafood and juices from raw seafood.

Eat shellfish promptly after cooking and refrigerate leftovers.

Avoid exposure of open wounds or broken skin to warm salt or brackish water, or to raw shellfish harvested from such waters.

Wear protective clothing (e.g., gloves) when handling raw shellfish.

The department of health warns people not to enter the ocean if they have fresh cuts or scrapes. It also advises those who are immunocompromised wear proper footwear to prevent cuts or injury while on the beach.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Region Martin County What you need to know following reports of new flesh eating bacteria case Cassandra Garcia

Region Martin County 1 confirmed case of flesh-eating bacteria in Martin County Audra Schroeder

Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise. Here's why Scripps News Group