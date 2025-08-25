1 confirmed case of flesh-eating bacteria in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), five people have died in Florida this year after contracting the flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus.

The latest case in our viewing area is in Martin County, and was reported on Aug. 7.

The Martin County Health Department tells WPTV it was contracted through surface, brackish water. No deaths were reported.

Martin County didn't have any confirmed cases in 2024 or 2023, according to FDOH.

In 2024, Florida had 19 confirmed deaths from Vibrio, attributed to conditions created by Hurricane Helene. Vibrio vulnificus thrives in warm, coastal seawater.

There were two deaths in Palm Beach County in 2024. There are no reported cases or deaths in the county so far this year.

FDOH warns people not to enter the ocean if they have fresh cuts or scrapes. It also advises those who are immunocompromised wear proper footwear to prevent cuts or injury while on the beach.