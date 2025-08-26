What you need to know to stay safe following reports of new flesh eating bacteria case

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Martin County have confirmed the area's first case this year of a potentially deadly infection caused by a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in warm brackish water. The Florida Department of Health says the bacteria, known as Vibrio Vulnificus, have contributed to five deaths across the state so far in 2025.

With life along the Treasure Coast deeply tied to the water, local residents are expressing both concern and a desire to stay informed.

“I spend a ton of time in the water, especially this particular time of the year, going into the fall when the bait fish migrate through here,” said Zachary Miller, a Martin County resident. “It is concerning. It does go through my mind quite often.”

“When I saw this spot and how close I was to Mother Nature here, it was an easy sell,” added John Selzer, who recently moved to Jensen Beach. “It concerns me a lot here obviously, because everything is about health.”

The bacteria naturally thrive in warm, brackish waters, such as the inlet or Indian River Lagoon, and can also be contracted through contaminated food.

“It can be found in oysters, uncooked seafood, and if you ingest that, you can have GI symptoms,” explained Dr. Moti Ramgopal, an infectious disease specialist with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

But ingestion isn’t the only risk. According to Dr. Ramgopal, the bacteria can also enter the body through open wounds when exposed to contaminated water.

“When it’s found in those areas and you have a cut or an open area, the bacteria can now get into that area,” he said.

The risk is especially high for individuals with weakened immune systems, who are advised to avoid these waters entirely.

The bacteria create a real issue for those who frequent the waters of the Intracoastal.

“This is something that when the water is this hot in the river—it’s 88, 90 degrees this time of year in September heat, humidity—that you do at least have to be aware of,” Miller said.

Selzer echoed those concerns, noting that while he’s new to the area, the issue has caught his attention.

“The education here makes me consciously competent about it,” he said.

Dr. Ramgopal advises anyone with signs of infection to seek medical help immediately.

“Redness, pain, tenderness, fever, and immediately you [spot] that you have an open wound [where] these things happen, you should seek help,” he said.

It’s enough to keep locals alert while they enjoy the water.

“It’s good to be aware of, but you still want to enjoy whatever quality of life that you came here for,” Miller said.

As health officials continue monitoring the situation, they recommend avoiding warm coastal waters if you have open wounds and always cooking seafood thoroughly.