Shooting in South Bay sends 3 people to hospital

Victims found injured inside vehicle
Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 20:03:23-05

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies were patrolling the 100 block of U.S. Highway 27 at about 4:30 p.m. when they heard what appeared to be gunshots.

Almost immediately, the sheriff's office said the deputies located a vehicle fleeing the area.

Deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle and located three men inside the vehicle suffering from injuries.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

