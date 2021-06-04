Worker dead, employee arrested after workplace shooting at sugar cane facility near Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A worker is dead and an employee has been arrested after a deadly workplace shooting Friday morning at a sugar cane facility near Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the shooting just before 11 a.m at the Sugar Cane Growers CO-OP located at 1500 George Wedgworth Way.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man dead near the entrance of the building.

Barbera said they began searching the business and located the shooter still armed with a handgun. PBSO said the gunman, whose name has not been released, was arrested without incident.

Investigators described the shooting as a planned event.

"Deputies arriving within minutes of the shooting may have prevented the suspect's ability to shoot anyone else," PBSO said in a written statement.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and have not provided any other details.