Fashion show for adults with disabilities in underserved Belle Glade community

FashionAble empowers adults with disabilities to share their talents in fashion, art and design
Chris Gilmore/WPTV
The FashionAble Runway on May 4, 2023 at the Belle Glade Library and Civic Center.
Posted at 4:31 PM, May 04, 2023
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Two Palm Beach County charities teamed up for a fashion show Thursday in Belle Glade dedicated to empowering adults with disabilities.

aZul is a West Palm Beach based non-profit organization with a focus on using fashion, art and design programs for people with disabilities. aZul staff partnered with the Arc of the Glades to fund and craft an eight-week program for 10 adults with disabilities.

Participants strutted their unique upcycled creations in a fashion show and luncheon.

“Fashion is a topic that is not mentioned around here often and we’re bringing dignity and the right to feel good, to look good, to create,” said aZul CEO Sandra Rafaelli.

“I am extremely excited the clients love the class; we have tapped into some creativity of individuals,” said Arc of the Glades executive Debbie Lee-Thomasset. “The pride they are showing today as they get ready to show off their talents and skills, and finished product to the family and community members is extraordinary.”

In the past five years, aZul has directly impacted over 600 individuals with their programming.

