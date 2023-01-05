Apartment fire displaces residents in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — An apartment fire displaced residents Wednesday night in Belle Glade, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The blaze occurred at a two-story, 40-unit building just after 10 p.m. on Southwest Fifth Street.

Fire Rescue said flames and heavy smoke were coming from the second floor when they arrived at the scene.

The fire was extinguished at about 10:45 p.m.

A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist residents who were displaced by the fire.

It was unclear how many people were affected, but the building did not have electricity Thursday.