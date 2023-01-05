Watch Now
Apartment fire displaces residents in Belle Glade

Cause of fire unclear
Residents were displaced after an apartment caught fire in Belle Glade on Jan. 4, 2023.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 13:35:33-05

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — An apartment fire displaced residents Wednesday night in Belle Glade, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The blaze occurred at a two-story, 40-unit building just after 10 p.m. on Southwest Fifth Street.

Fire Rescue said flames and heavy smoke were coming from the second floor when they arrived at the scene.

The fire was extinguished at about 10:45 p.m.

A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist residents who were displaced by the fire.

It was unclear how many people were affected, but the building did not have electricity Thursday.

Belle Glade apartment fire, Jan. 5, 2023
Pictures from Jan. 5, 2022, show a second-floor Belle Glade apartment suffered damage during an overnight fire.

