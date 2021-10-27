Watch
NewsRegion The GladesBelle Glade

Actions

2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's vehicle generic
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 16:51:42-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Two young boys drowned Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the drowning occurred just after 1:15 p.m. at a home located along Northeast Third Street.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the children wandered from a house and were later found in a pool.

Officials said the boys were transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The ages of the children have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.