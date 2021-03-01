Woman accused of attempting to strangle person with cord in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 43-year-old woman faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after Port St. Lucie police said she tried to strangle a person.

Police said just after 8:30 p.m. Friday officers responded to the 300 block of NE Greenbriar Ave.

Officers said the suspect, Maggie Lewis, arrived at the home of her ex-boyfriend and forced her way into the home. Once inside, police said Lewis attempted to strangle the victim with a cord and beat a woman.

Sgt. Keith Boham said Lewis asked the victim to give her the "stash," meaning money kept in the house.

Lewis is accused of taking one of the owner's guitars valued at $1,150.

The suspect fled the scene in her vehicle, but officers later arrested her around 5 a.m. Saturday. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Lewis faces charges with robbery, home invasion, grand theft, criminal mischief and attempted murder. Her bond was set at $47,500.