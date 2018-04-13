Student accused of bringing a gun and ammo to Port St. High School ordered held 21 days

In his backpack police say they found the weapons, a Taser and 49 fake $100 bills.
Although police said Smith made a threat they haven't released specific details about it.
Friday at the school there was extra security. A police spokesperson said that at this time they do not have reason to believe that Smith was working in concert with other individuals and they have not uncovered that there was or is a plan to cause further crimes at the school.
Parents say the appreciated the added security.
"It's good, I think you should be more proactive and more cautious when things like this happen at school," said one.
Judge James McCann who is presiding over the case said just possessing that many rounds in a school setting is a danger. He said it was totally wrong and couldn't imagine anyone who thinks that's OK.