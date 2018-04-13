Student accused of bringing a gun and ammo to Port St. High School ordered held 21 days

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.- The teenager accused of bringing a gun and ammo to Port St. Lucie High School will be held for 21 days, a judge has ruled.

Although a public defender said that the student had no plans to use the gun, the judge said he could not look past the fact that the teen had a loaded gun with 70 rounds of ammunition at a school.

The accused student, 17-year-old Tavaress Lashun Smith Jr. appeared with his mother at his side.

Because he's a minor, the judge asked cameras not show any identifiable features of him. The judge did note however that Smith turns 18 in June.

Police accuse Smith of carrying a loaded gun with dozens of rounds and magazines onto campus Thursday.

In his backpack police say they found the weapons, a Taser and 49 fake $100 bills.

Although police said Smith made a threat they haven't released specific details about it.

Friday at the school there was extra security. A police spokesperson said that at this time they do not have reason to believe that Smith was working in concert with other individuals and they have not uncovered that there was or is a plan to cause further crimes at the school.

Parents say the appreciated the added security.

"It's good, I think you should be more proactive and more cautious when things like this happen at school," said one.

Judge James McCann who is presiding over the case said just possessing that many rounds in a school setting is a danger. He said it was totally wrong and couldn't imagine anyone who thinks that's OK.

Smith's arraignment is next Tuesday.