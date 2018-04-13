Unsubstantiated threat made to Boynton Beach High School

What was determined to be an unsubstantiated threat was made to Boynton Beach High, according to a message sent to parents.

Palm Beach County School District Police and Boynton Beach Police began an investigation after a rumor of a post on Instagram, the school said.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a credible threat at this time.

The school said it takes all threats seriously and once again asked parents to speak with their children about making good choices when using social media.