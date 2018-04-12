A student has been arrested after a gun and ammo were found at Port St. Lucie High School, according to the St. Lucie County School District.

The student was arrested on campus following an anonymous tip, the district said.

It also said the student had voiced threats against the school.

The district released this statement:

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority for St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) and incidents such as this are treated seriously. The District encourages parents to take this opportunity to speak to their child about the importance of school safety and report any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others. Anyone with information can contact law enforcement or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 to remain anonymous. Remember, if you see something, say something.

This is a developing story and will be updated.