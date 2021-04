PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Lucie County commissioners are gathering Tuesday for a board meeting to discuss whether to end mask mandate.

The mandate has been in place since July.

For the last six weeks, St. Lucie County's COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 10 percent.

If the mandate is repealed, it will only apply to government-owned spaces. Private businesses can still require masks.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.