Port St. Lucie woman shot and killed through sliding glass door, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her Port St. Lucie home on Tuesday.

According to officials, someone called police just after 4 a.m. to report gunfire in the area, but officers couldn't find any activity.

Police say a friend of Karesha Brissett, 45, went to the home on Stockton Place about 11:30 a.m. after she didn't show up to work. The friend discovered the back sliding glass door was shattered and flagged down a delivery driver for help.

Investigators say Brissett was found in a back bedroom of the house and had been shot.

Officials found 13 spent shell casings on the back patio and believe Brissett was shot through the sliding glass door without the shooter entering the home.

Officers removed a gas container and glass bottles with liquids and rags from the scene.

Police say Brissett's murder appears to be a targeted crime, but an increased police prescience will remain in the area.

