Woman found fatally shot inside her Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman was found dead inside her Port St. Lucie home from an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the 11200 block of Southwest Stockton Place in the Town Park neighborhood of Tradition.

Officers responded to the home just after 11:30 a.m. after a delivery driver arrived at the home and spotted some things that looked suspicious and contacted police.

When officers arrived, they found a sliding back door shattered in the back patio. They entered the home and found the woman dead in a bedroom from what they described as an apparent gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been released.

"The possibilities are wide open at this point. We're still trying to sort out if the perpetrator knew the victim, if there was some type of relationship," said Detective Sgt. Robert Fonteyn. "It's too early to tell what the motivation may have been."

PSLPD is on scene in the 11200 Blk of SW Stockton Pl investigating the death of an adult female. Please visit our FB page for more details. @TCPalm @WPTV @WPBF25News @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/YuJazSz16W — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) November 30, 2021

No other occupants were located inside the house.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was contacted and is at the scene due to an unknown liquid substance found in bottles on the back patio.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no immediate threat to the community. There was a large police presence in the neighborhood much of the afternoon.

Officers held a news conference just before 3 p.m. and said the victim lived at the home. They are asking neighbors to share any surveillance video recorded in the last 12 hours that may help in the investigation.