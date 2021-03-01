Menu

Port St. Lucie teen who loved animals dies after battle with cancer

Child had passion for fostering orphaned kittens
A Treasure Coast teenager who had a passion for saving animals has lost her battle with aggressive cancer.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 18:12:46-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast teenager who had a passion for saving animals has lost her battle with aggressive cancer.

Brieanna Elmer died early Sunday morning.

WPTV first introduced you to Brieanna in 2019 about her diagnosis and her mission to fight cat overpopulation through promoting fostering programs.

Then in February 2020, she was surprised with a backyard oasis from the Make a Wish Foundation that featured a custom deck and hot tub.

Scans last year showed her cancer had returned and spread throughout her body.

However, that did not dim her passion for fostering animals, particularly kittens, which helped her through each remission and her battle against cancer.

