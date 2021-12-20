Watch
Port St. Lucie police to hold news conference at 2 p.m. after 15-year-old fatally shot

Port St. Lucie police
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Port St. Lucie.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 12:09:19-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 2 P.M.:

Investigators in Port St. Lucie will hold a briefing Monday afternoon following the shooting death of a teenager this past weekend.

A 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, died Friday night after a weapon was discharged inside a vehicle.

Police said the victim was traveling in the backseat of the vehicle with other passengers when the firearm was discharged, striking and killing him.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to share more details on the case.

