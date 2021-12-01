No danger to community after woman found dead in Port St. Lucie home, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — In the Town Park community of Port St. Lucie, squad cars lined the street and yellow tape blocked off the scene of a crime Tuesday.

News spread quickly about a woman who was killed in her home on Stockton Place.

By evening time, when Megan DeSantis and her husband began walking their dogs, the surprise had turned to sorrow.

"Sadness for her family, for her and whatever was happening for her, but also the safety of my community," she said.

Investigators said a delivery person was dropping off a package when he or she noticed something wasn't right at the house.

"Our officers responded and they were conducting a wellness check," Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Robert Fonteyn said. "Their suspicions were heightened to the point that they made entry into the house and they discovered the victim."

Investigators said the woman was found in a back bedroom of the house and had been shot. While checking out the rest of the place, officers found a shattered rear sliding glass door.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted the St. Lucie County bomb squad," Sgt. John Dellacroce said. "Officers located some bottles on the back patio that had an unknown substance in them."

Authorities said the scene has since cleared and there's no danger to the public. But that sentiment isn't easing the concerns of those who live here.

"It's so sad," Cleo Fernandez said. "They need to put more cameras to keep us safe."

Investigators said they need the help of residents in this community.

Anyone with audio of gunshots being fired or video is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.