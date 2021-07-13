Peeping Tom suspect turns himself in, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A suspected Peeping Tom turned himself in Monday to Port St. Lucie police.
The incident happened on March 5 at a Publix supermarket located in the Rivergate Plaza Shopping Center.
Detectives said Tyler Peddicord, 20, allegedly entered the women's bathroom around 7 p.m. and was spotted recording video or taking a photo of a female customer from an adjacent stall.
Peddicord turned himself in today.