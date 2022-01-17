Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

City of Port St. Lucie to host MLK event, unveil diverse mural at Minsky Gym

items.[0].videoTitle
Several cities in South Florida are paying homage to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 07:27:14-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting its Martin Luther King Day event at Whispering Pines Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

RELATED: MLK Day celebrations in South Florida

The event will kick off with a "March through the Park" at noon.

Afterwards, families can enjoy food and drinks as well as some entertainment and family fun. The event is free for all ages.

Recently, city leaders unveiled a new mural on the side of Minsky Gym at Whispering Pines Park.

It features kids of all races playing different sports with the word "Community."

Painted by artist Eddie Mendieta, the mural is meant to showcase the city's diversity and will be able to be seen by residents attending Monday's event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.