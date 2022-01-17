City of Port St. Lucie to host MLK event, unveil diverse mural at Minsky Gym

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting its Martin Luther King Day event at Whispering Pines Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will kick off with a "March through the Park" at noon.

Afterwards, families can enjoy food and drinks as well as some entertainment and family fun. The event is free for all ages.

Recently, city leaders unveiled a new mural on the side of Minsky Gym at Whispering Pines Park.

It features kids of all races playing different sports with the word "Community."

Painted by artist Eddie Mendieta, the mural is meant to showcase the city's diversity and will be able to be seen by residents attending Monday's event.