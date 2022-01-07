MLK Day celebrations in South Florida

Several cities in South Florida are paying homage to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 17, with a variety of celebrations and activities planned in-person and virtually for the national holiday.

Many gatherings are subject to change, including cancellations. Be sure to call ahead before attending.

Below is a living list. To add an event to this listing, email aja.dorsainvil@wptv.com.

Jan. 14 - Jan. 17

Delray Beach-based nonprofit KOP Mentoring Network is hosting several MLK-related events this month. For more information on the events, send an email here or call 561-665-0151. The upcoming events are:

Friday Fish Fry, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Jan. 14 at 401 Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.



Ecumenical Virtual Worship Service, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 16. Call 561-699-5113 for more information.



3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 16. Call 561-699-5113 for more information. I Have A Dream MLK Brunch, 10 a.m., Jan. 17 at Indian Spring Country Club in Boynton Beach.



10 a.m., Jan. 17 at Indian Spring Country Club in Boynton Beach. Memorial Walk, line up is at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 17 at the Delray Beach Community Center, 50 NW 1st Avenue. Call 561-699-5113 for more information.

Jan. 17

Community Boxed Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 220 Ruby St., Boca Raton. myboca.us/1468/MLK-Jr-Day

Day of Service, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Carolyn Sims Center, 225 NW 12th Ave., Boynton Beach. The community is invited to participate in a Day of Service neighborhood cleanup in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy. No RSVP required and no supplies needed. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. boynton-beach.org/service 561-742-6236.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch. POSTPONED. “I Have A Dream” Martin Luther King, Jr. Brunch, 10 a.m., Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Road, Boynton Beach, 561-279-8883 spadymuseum@gmail.com

Unity March, 10 a.m., MLK Jr. Monument, 200 Ruby Street to Mizner Park Amphitheater, East Lot, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Featuring Boca Raton Community High School Band & Color Guard, and the FAU Jazz Ensemble. MLK Jr. celebration continues at 11 a.m. with Keynote Speaker Cairo Eubanks; Humanitarian Award Presentation, Mayoral Proclamation and community leader speeches. The free Unity Carnival from noon-2 p.m, will feature rides, crafts, music and games. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Rev. Dr. MLK, Jr. Day Celebration, Noon to 5 p.m., Sara Sims Park, NW Ninth Court, Boynton Beach. Bring your chairs and blankets to this free family-friendly outdoor event, which will feature music, food trucks, nonprofit displays, kids activities, and more, 561-742-6010, boynton-beach.org/mlk

Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. bit.ly/3eJqGlq

MLK Day Parade of Cars

4875 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32967

(406) 570-3874

Dr. Martin Luther King Day Parade is being hosted by C4L Production Charities and three former NFL football players in Indian River County.

For information on becoming a vendor or participating in the parade, contact Dawkins at dalevdawkins@gmail.com or 406-570-3874.