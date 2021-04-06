Mask mandate repealed in St. Lucie County

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Lucie County commissioners voted Tuesday night to repeal the mask mandate.

Commissioners approved the measure by a 4-1 vote.

"I believe that this is not a mask," resident Michael Smith said. "This is a muzzle. This suppresses our speech, our freedom of expression, specifically our facial expressions."

The mandate had been in place since July.

For the last six weeks, St. Lucie County's COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 10%.

The decision will only apply to government-owned spaces. Private businesses can still require masks.

"We should be wearing the masks to help those that need us to make them safe," resident Diane Goldberg said. "It's not just about us. It's helping others."

St. Lucie Public Schools released the following statement in response to the decision: