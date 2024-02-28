What are police procedures for transporting suspect in custody?

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Carlos Rodriguez is a training coordinator with the Fort Pierce Police Department. He said there are steps every officer must follow when transporting a prisoner or suspect.

"The most important thing is you want to make sure that the person is secured," he said Wednesday. "If they're under arrest, we want to make sure they're secured, and we want to exercise due care both for our protection and their protection."

Secure can mean being placed in a squad car and handcuffed. Rodriguez said how someone is handcuffed is situational.

James Bailey/WPTV Fort Pierce police training Officer Carlos Rodriguez's handcuffs are seen by his side, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

"Most often, if there's not any extenuating circumstances, the preferred method is behind their back," he said. "And if there is whether somebody's pregnant or infirmed or has some type of medical issue, extremely large, any type of issue like that, the officer has to weigh the decision on what to do."

In the case of Ernest Lee Reese on Monday, the arrest affidavit said he was handcuffed with his hands in front, fled from Officer Methos Alvaro, ran through the parking lot of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and eventually carjacked someone at a nearby business. Reese would be on the run for hours before being caught.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Police officers take Ernest Lee Reese into custody after he was apprehended in a wooded area in the 3800 block of Southwest Daisy Street, Feb. 26, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

"If someone is handcuffed, they have to be closely monitored to prevent any injury or potential escape or things of that nature in any scenario where somebody's under arrest," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said typically there's only one officer who transports a person unless there are special circumstances. He said officers go through constant training.

"We put people through scenario-based training and evaluate them as well," he said.

Rodriguez said Monday's escape is under investigation. It's not clear whether Alvaro will face any disciplinary action.