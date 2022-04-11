FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who threw two Molotov cocktails at a Fort Pierce home on Sunday morning, causing a fire and explosion.

Video of the brazen attack was posted on the department's Facebook page.

Police said officers responded to the home, located at 1200 block of Avenue L, at 11:40 a.m.

Investigations said after the attacker tossed the homemade bomb at the front of a window, he ran to the side of the house and threw another bottle over the roof.

WATCH: Man throws Molotov cocktails at home

Video shows man toss Molotov cocktails at Fort Pierce home

Video shows large flames coming from the window of the home after the attack.

Shortly afterward, the man fled from the scene, heading eastbound on Avenue L.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the attack.

Contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at (772)467-6905 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 if you can help in the case.