Victim, suspect vehicle identified in Fort Pierce homicide

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office have identified the woman killed on Totten Road in Fort Pierce, along with a possible suspect vehicle.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 11, 2022, the body of Veneetia Parker, 52, was discovered in a wooded area with tall grass.

Due to the decomposition of her body, investigators were unable to identify her at the time. She was later identified as Veneetia Parker.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester provides update on homicide of Veneetia Parker

Detectives said Parker was known to frequent drug areas of Fort Pierce, as well as the area of Avenue D between the 2000 and 2500 block.

According to an investigation report, a witness told investigators they heard six gunshots at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.

The witness told investigators he looked in the area of the gunshots and saw a red SUV driving away from the scene of the shooting.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office The body of Veneetia Parker, 52, was discovered on Jan. 11, 2022.

The witness told deputies he did not call 911 at the time because his neighbor has a raccoon problem in his backyard and is frequently shooting them.

Three days later, the witness "smelled something awful" in that area and walked into the field to see what it was. After the witness confirmed it was a dead body, 911 was called.

Deputies are looking for a possible suspect vehicle, a 2017-2021 red or tangerine orange Hyundai Kona.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office A stock photo and an image of the actual vehicle seen at the crime scene on Jan. 8, 2022 in Fort Pierce.

That vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the crime at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Detective Dan Lafleur at 772-462-3253 or Detective Christopher Mock at 772-462-3629. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477, where you can remain anonymous.